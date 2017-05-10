This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield has offered a £1,000 reward for the return of missing dog and lamb

Owners of a border collie and lamb are frantic with worry after the pair went missing on Monday (May 8).

Blake, the border collie, and Bella, the lamb, went missing from a farm in Perlethorpe in Nottinghamshire and it is thought they ran off towards the Clumber Park area.

Owners Natalie Haywood and Jordan Knight say the pair struck up an unlikely friendship and are now ‘inseparable’.

Bella is an orphaned lamb who is still being bottle fed.

There was a sighting near Thoresby Hall on Netherfield Lane yesterday (Tuesday, May 9) however there has been no news since.

Natalie and Jordan have made a desperate appeal for anyone who may have seen the unusual pair to get in touch.

Natalie even appeared on This Morning today (Wednesday, May 10) via videolink and offered a £200 reward and presenter Phillip Schofield announced they would up the offer to £1,000 for the animals’ safe return.

The dog warden service at Newark and Sherwood District Council is asking people to contact them if they see the pair.

Anyone with any information should call the council on 01636 650000.