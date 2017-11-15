This man has been banned from a Worksop homeless shelter after subjecting staff to ‘weeks of abuse’

A Worksop man has been banned from an area of town after subjecting staff and volunteers at a homeless shelter to “weeks of verbal abuse”.

Shaun Day, who was a service user at Hope Community Services on Queen Street, was slapped with an Anti-Social Behaviour Injunction after repeatedly threatening staff at the shelter with physical violence.

The 51-year-old, of No Fixed Address, was also ordered to pay court costs of £377.50 when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 30.

Bassetlaw District Council, working in partnership with Nottinghamshire Police and Hope Community Services, applied for the injunction following complaints and reports about Day’s behaviour.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Staff and volunteers at Hope provide a vital service to the Worksop community and should not be subjected to any form of abuse.

“By working with community partners we have secured an injunction that will prevent Mr Day from entering an area around hope Community Services and protect staff from any further abuse.”

Alan Diggles, CEO at Hope Community Services, said: “It is such a shame that we have to go down the injunction route with service users, and thankfully these casea re extremely rare.

“However, when our staff and volunteers are subject to unacceptable behaviour, including threats of physical violence, we have to act.

“I would like to thank Nottinghamshire Police and BassetlawDistrict Council for supporting our team during this difficult period.”

As part of the terms of the njunction, Day must not enter Hope Community Services, or enage in conduct which is capable of causing harassment, alarm or distress to any person on the premises.

The injunction will remain in place until April 2018 and has a power of arrest attached to it should Day breach a number of the terms.