There’s still time to nominate your unsung heroes

West Lindsey’s unsung heroes are being honoured at a special awards ceremony next month and there is still time to make your nominations.

Community organisations and individual volunteers make a huge contribution across the district, which is why the council is keen to recognise them at its 2017 Community Awards.

Do you know someone who is always going that extra mile to help make a difference to their community or is there a group that deserves recognition for all of its hard work? Then why not nominate them.

The categories include District Champions Citizen of the Year, Parish/Town Council of the Year, Parish/Town Councillor of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Community Group of the Year and Chairman of the Council’s Special Award which is chosen by the Chairman of the Council. This could be a nominee for another award or someone the Chairman has met while on civic business.

Chairman of the Council, Councillor Roger Patterson said: “These awards are the perfect way to say thank you to a group or individual that makes a difference in your community

The deadline for nominations is 4.30pm on Friday, March 17. Visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/communityawards for a nomination form.

Winners will be presented with their awards on Monday, April 24, at the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.