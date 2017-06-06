The most adulterous constituencies in the north revealed - is Doncaster one of them?

Newcastle upon Tyne East is the most adulterous constituency in the North East, and 6th in the UK overall.

The results are compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK's leading dating website for married people

The most adulterous constituency in the North East is Newcastle upon Tyne East. It is, in fact, the 6th most adulterous constituency in the entire country.

The bad reading doesn't stop there, as shortly behind them were North Durham, who appeared in 8th place overall - both were won by Labour MP's in the last election.

The good news is that the region is also home to the 4th most faithful constituency in the country; that honour belongs to York Central.

Other notable results include Gateshead and Leeds Central - they finished 19th and 31st respectively.

The site's spokesperson, Christian Grant, explains the significance of the results:

"Labour are the most adulterous party, and a lot of their biggest culprits are to be found in the North East.

"While her campaign might not be going as hoped, Theresa May can take solace from the fact that the few Conservative voters in the North East are the ones who are flying the flag of faithfulness.

"If that's anything to go by, she can rely on their vote come June 8th".

Labour voters are officially the biggest love rats in the UK overall (15.56%).

While he leads the most unfaithful party in the country, Jeremy Corbyn's constituency (Islington North) is one of the most faithful in the country - 580th out of a possible 650th.

And with regards to our Prime Minister? She's fighting for re-election in what is the 45th most adulterous constituency in the UK - Maidenhead.

The most adulterous constituency in the UK is Westminster North (Labour) while the least adulterous is Kingston and Surbiton (Conservative).

*The number of people cheating in each constituency was calculated using the postcode data of members of IllicitEncounters.com. This was then run against the number of people eligible to vote in each constituency to give a percentage or Infidelity Index for that area. The results of each constituency following the 2015 General Election were used when compiling the data, meaning that MPs that may have resigned in recent weeks or months are still included if they were elected in 2015.