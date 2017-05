The candidates who will go head to head to represent Bassetlaw in the June 8 elections have been announced.

You can still register to vote in the June 8 election by clicking here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote







List of candidates:

LABOUR, John Mann- of Low Street, North Wheatley

CONSERVATIVE, Annette Simpson- of Gringley Road, Beckingham

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS, Leon Duveen- of Lincoln Street, Worksop

INDEPENDENT, Nigel Turner- of Cusworth Way, Worksop