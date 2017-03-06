Taking to the streets to tidy up communities

Dozens of Isle volunteers took to the streets over the last week in an effort to clean up their community.

Villagers, parish councillors and schoolchildren were among those taking part in the Great British Spring Clean.

The brand new Great British Spring Clean rolled out for the first time in 2017, with a view to it becoming an annual event helping to bring people together and clean up the country.

This follows the success of last years ‘Clean for the Queen’ campaign that saw 250,000 people get involved nationally in local clean ups throughout March 2016. Over 200 people were in North Lincolnshire.

TV wildlife presenter and children’s favourite Steve Backshall leant his support to the Great British Spring Clean campaign, which was backed by anti-litter charities including Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Wales Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful, Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage.

Many other organisations also supported the clean-up including the Women’s Institute, the National Trust and the RSPCA, as well as a range of businesses.

Among the towns and villages in North Lincolnshire to come under the spotlight were Epworth, Haxey, Ashby, Barton, Scunthorpe, Bottesford, Belton, Barrow-upon-Humber, Brigg and Bonby with some 300 litter pickers getting involved.

On the Isle, people met in Haxey Memorial car park on Saturday and in the Carpenters Arms car park at Westwoodside.

North Lincolnshire Council, which provided the equipment for the numerous events, joined forces with Keep Britain Tidy, Keep Wales Tidy, Keep Scotland Beautiful, Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage in backing the campaign.

NLC spokesman Councillor Neil Poole said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Great British Spring Clean and encouraged as many groups, individuals and organisations as possible to take part in the clean-up weekend.

“Our officers do a great job of litter picking in North Lincolnshire, however, it is a constant battle with people dropping litter on a daily basis. Part of this campaign is also about getting people to dispose of their litter properly,” he added.

Litter remains a huge problem across the country, causing harm to the environment and wildlife with councils in England having to spend more than £700 million on street cleaning services every year.”

* Send us your litter pick pictures editorial@epworthtoday.co.uk