Take a step back in time with the ‘Fabulous Forties’ event in Haxey

Taking a step back in time and experiencing how we used to live are a group of Isle residents and musicians later this month.

The date of Saturday June 17 has been set aside as the day for the staging of the second Fabulous Forties event in Haxey.

Taking part in the festivities will be the Isle’s very own Room 21 Big Band, which is working alongside many community groups and individuals to provide a flavour of the 1940s throughout the village.

There will be a 1940s themed tea party in the afternoon with entertainment and one of Room 21 Big Band’s ever-popular ‘Fabulous Forties’ dances in the evening with a pie and pea supper and a bar.

During the day there will be performances from Take Note and the Notelets, the Quirky Birds, South Axholme Wind Band, Vocalist Ross, Georgia Langford and the Ancholme River Jazz Band.

The heritage society will display their photos and the family history society will have their bookstall.

Haxey Library will open all day especially for the event and there will be two NAAFI Cafés plus other refreshments including Dennetts Ice Cream.

A vintage fair will have clothing, knitting, bags and bric-a-brac; vintage vehicles; the chance to have your hair styled by a vintage hairdresser; and have your photo taken in your glad rags in the camera club photo booth.

Sandtoft Trolleybus Museum will be running vintage buses all day between Westwoodside, Haxey and Sandtoft.

And not only that, but there will be free dance lessons in quickstep, waltz and foxtrot, and more attractions are being added all the time.

One of the spectacles of the day will be a flypast by the Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which will take place as last year.

Tickets are available now by calling 07563 755358 for both the vintage tea party with entertainment at £10 and for the evening dance with supper at £12.

A spokesman said: “It’s going to be another unforgettable day.”

Follow Room21 big band on Facebook for all the latest details https://www.facebook.com/Room21BigBand or have a look at the dedicated website www.fabforties.haxey.info or our band website www.room21.org.uk

Alternatively email kate@room21.org.uk