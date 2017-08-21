Sutton woman punched man who slapped partner’s bottom

Have your say

A Sutton woman punched a man in the face after he slapped her partner’s bottom on a night out in Mansfield town centre, a court heard.

Deborah Bentley was walking along Leeming Street, on June 4, when she lashed out and left the man with a one and a half-inch cut above his right eye, which needed glueing at hospital.

Prosecutor Judith Kirkham said: “The complainant is a butcher and had two days off work because he was embarrassed about the bruising he received.”

Bentley, 32, of Pepper Street, admitted common assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard she received a caution for assault in 2015, under similar circumstances.

“She doesn’t respond well to homophobic comments,” said Emma Cornell, mitigating.

“As they walked past he slapped Miss Bentley’s partner’s bottom. She went back to ask for an apology.

“He effectively took the mickey. She accepts that she lost her temper and punched him.”

Bentley was given a 12 month community order, with unpaid work of 40 hours, and 15 days of a rehabilitation activity requirement to address her anger management.

She was ordered to pay £500 compensation to her victim, with £85 costs.