Sutton woman fell back into drugs and theft after ten years clean

A Sutton woman relapsed into heroin misuse and shoplifting after being free of drugs for nearly a decade, a court heard.

Marie Sims was caught on CCTV stealing from Asda, on Priestic Road, in Sutton, on March 29.

“She has a long history of dishonesty but it appears to be curtailed from 2008,” said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said Sims received a nine month prison sentence for shoplifting in 2008, and went into rehab for nearly a year.

She had been taking methadone “for a very long time” and had remained drug free, until her partner had his prescription stopped and he used half her dose, triggering a recent relapse into heroin use.

“She has been out of trouble for the best part of a decade,” said Miss Bell.

Sims, 41, of Beighton Street, admitted shop theft when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Wednesday.

She told the bench: “I don’t want to go down that route again.”

She was given a 12 month conditional discharge. She must also pay £50 compensation, with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.