Sutton woman (72) bit cop in drunk and disorderly arrest

A 72-year-old Sutton woman bit a police officer as she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly, a court heard.

Patricia Berridge called police to her Kirkby Road home, at 11pm, on October 28, because her partner and son were arguing, but became upset when her son was arrested.

Prosecutor Neil Hollett said: “She stood in front of the police vehicle to prevent it from leaving. Officers felt it necessary to arrest her.

“She was de-arrested, but as they were leaving, she shouted: “You’re all f****** liars” at them.”

As she was being handcuffed, she “instinctively” bit a female officer on the arm, causing a “small injury” which broke the skin.

“In police interview, she said the officers should have been more understanding,” added Mr Hollett. “She accepted that she had been warned numerous times.”

Berridge admitted being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting a constable, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “Her son is fitted with a defibrillator and she was concerned that he didn’t have a defibrillator card on him.

“When the officers took hold of her they hurt her arm.

“You may feel that it might have been slightly excessive to handcuff a 72-year-old woman of slight build.”

Ms Williams said Berridge’s wrist was injured during the arrest.

District judge Andrew Meachin told her: “You shouldn’t have done what you did. Fortunately there was no major damage caused.”

He gave her a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £100 compensation to the officer, as well as £85 costs.