Sutton man leads cops on high-speed chase through Kirkby

A Sutton man led police on a dangerous high speed chase through Kirkby before he was stopped with a “stinger”, a court heard.

Ryan Hoskin reached speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone while heading for the town centre after a police officer tried to speak to him about his silver Peugeot’s defective light, at 9.15pm, on January 26.

He ran through a number of red traffic lights, overtook on the wrong side of the road and drove at speed through a residential estate via Rowan Drive, said David Miles, prosecuting.

He joined the A38 and reached speeds of 90mph before turning off and driving at 75mph in a 30mph zone where he forced an oncoming car to make an emergency stop.

And he continued driving even after a police stinger was used to deflate his tyres on Fackley Road, in Stanton Hill.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He had simply gone out to get some petrol and then panicked because he had no licence or insurance. It was absolutely stupid to drive off.”

Hoskin had previously swapped a moped for the car and planned to sell it, added Mr Pridham.

He wasn’t aware that the Peugeot had false registration plates, which belonged to a car of the same make.

Hoskin, 20, of Leamington Drive, admitted failing to stop, driving dangerously, and driving without insurance or a licence, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield on Wednesday.

He was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on March 8, on condition he doesn’t sit in the front seat of a motor vehicle. He was given an interim ban until then.