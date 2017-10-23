Sutton “blackout” man found in his car over the limit

A Sutton man who suffers from blackouts was unable to explain how he came to be found over the drink drive limit in his car with the engine off, a court heard.

Officers found Morgan Matveev wearing a seatbelt in his black Vauxhall Astra, on Collins Avenue, Sutton, on October 7, at around 10.30pm, following a tip-off.

A test revealed he had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Matveev, 20, of Orchid Drive, admitted being in charge of a vehicle when he was unfit through drink, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He had no previous convictions, the court heard, but had been cautioned for possession of MDMA.

Rebecca Williams, mititgating, said: “He was unclear how he got there. He suffers from blackouts. He accepts that he was in drink and in charge of the vehicle.”

She said the apprentice plumber was due to qualify in six months, but would not lose his job.

Because he qualified as a driver within the last two years, he will be disqualified until he reapplies for a provisional licence and retakes the theory and practical tests.

Magistrates added ten points to his licence and fined him £240, with £85 court costs and a £30 government tax.