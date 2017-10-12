SUPERKIDS 2017: The winners are revealed

The brave, the bright and the best saw their names up in lights this week at the annual Doncaster Superkids presentation took place.

The event, which was held at the town’s Frenchgate, honoured tomorrow’s citizens, talented youngsters who support our community overcome adversity, bravery and go one step further for the greater good of all.

Andy Butler, Frances Bishop and Ben Parkinson

More than 70 young achievers were nominated for categories covering - Math Marvel, Fearless Bravery, Dynamic Fundraiser, Enterprising Star, Technology Whizz, Wonder Writer, Mighty Performer, Super Sports Star, Extraordinary Inspirer, Super School and Golden Child

The evening was hosted by the area’s BBC TV The Apprentice star Frances Bishop who said: “I was so pleased to be invited to host this years Superkids Awards to meet all the children and share their stories.”

Among the valuable sponsors of Superkids 2017 was Doncaster Children’s Services Trust (DCST).

The audience

Chief executive, Paul Moffat said: “Our work at the trust focuses on providing children’s social care, including fostering, and family support services across the borough.

“We want to help all children and young people to stay safe and well, and to reach their full potential.

“We take care of so many talented young people who do extraordinary things every day to support others and to make a difference in their community.

“So we feel the Superkids Awards are a perfect platform to celebrate the personal achievements of the amazing young people who are growing up across Doncaster.

“It has been humbling to read about their achievements of all the young people who have been nominated for this year’s awards.

“We are pleased to be able to celebrate with the many talented and brave youngsters, those who have overcome adversity and those young people who have helped to improve the lives of others.”

Introducing this year’s awards was Nancy Fielder, editor of the Doncaster Free Press, who firstly thanked the judges for the unenviable task of reading all the incredible stories that were submitted for consideration and deliberating the winners for the awards.

She explained that the proceeds from the night’s events would go to Doncaster Detection Trust, inviting the audience to make a donation with the chance to win a prize, before introducing guest speaker Frances Bishop before the presentation of awards.

Category winners were as follows:

Math Marvel (sponsored by Doncaster College) - Joshua​ ​Mahon - Josh is truly a maths whizz. Not only is he expected to achieve a top grade when he sits his GCSE next year, he has already shown that he is successful nationally against other students.

His level of dedication and the incredible knowledge of maths that Josh has are outstanding.

Fearless Bravery (sponsored by Refurnish) - Liam​ ​Morrison - Liam was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia at the age of 4. He is currently undergoing an intensive 3 year chemotherapy treatment plan.

Despite his terrible illness and the side affects to the chemotherapy you will never see him without his big beautiful smile

Dynamic Fundraiser - Daisy​ ​Watt - Daisy is an outstanding artist and her modesty towards her talent is admirable. Daisy’s painting raised over 20k last year at the Equinox ball for Firefly and Cruk. She strives to raise more money this year to help purchase a new Firefly vehicle.

Enterprising Star (sponsored by Tommee Tippee) - Lakeside​ ​Primary​ ​School​ ​children​ - Year six children at Lakeside primary school, campaigned against people parking outside their school. Their banners carried slogans such as ‘No Parking – keep us safe’ and ‘Child safety comes first – no parking’.

Technology Whizz (sponsored by Amazon) - Harry​ ​Moxon​ - Harry is home educated after being diagnosed with ADHD and ASD.

Struggling with written work and confidence, however exceeds in is his computer skills, completing code club scratch projects, programming python for kids and building websites with HTML and CSS.

Wonder Writer - Toby​ ​Hopson​ - Toby’s homework from school was to write a story to enter a national competion for Silentnight Beds. Working really hard perfecint his story “Hippo and Duck meet Marlo Monkey”, finally paid off when he received the news that he had won the competition.

Mighty Performer - Oliver​ ​Barker - Oliver Barker - All England Song & Dance Champion 2017. In June Oliver also Auditioned along side 800 children and was 1 of only 25 selected to join Stagebox Musical Theatre & Management company.

Super Sports Star (sponsored by Atherton Godfrey) - Owen​ ​Blunt - Owen is the youngest, highest ranked Black Belt (3rd Dan) in the Korean martial art Taekwondo ever to be registered in Britain. Also two times British advanced champion.

Extraordinary Inspirer (sponsored by Doncaster Children’s Services Trust) - Caitlin​ ​Kirkham - Tracey Sinnott has been a foster carer for over five years. For the past 2 years she has been a Hub carer for the mockingbird project. Tracey has brought to the role of Hub carer her creativity, her passion and her willingness to go ‘above and beyond’ for the project and for the families and children she supports

Invincible Carer (sponsored by Total Finance Options) - Casey Pearson - Casey is such an inspiration. She has 3 brothers, who all have additional needs, Casey has seen over the years how Mum cares to there’s needs. She Is always helpful and such a good girl and passing in all her classes.

Super School (sponsored by Solutions For Cleaning) - XP​ ​School - XP School is an 11-19 mainstream secondary school, which teaches project based learning. The school and staff are devoted to the students and work hard to promote independence, build confidence and relationships.

Golden Child (sponsored by Frenchgate Shopping Centre) - Tracey​ ​Sinnott - Tracey Sinnott has been a foster carer for over five years. For the past 2 years she has been a Hub carer for the mockingbird project. Tracey has brought to the role of Hub carer her creativity, her passion and her willingness to go ‘above and beyond’ for the project and for the families and children she supports.

Presenting this award was Paddy Mellon who said: “In recognition of the Frenchgate’s 50th anniversary, we wanted to recognise someone who was just a child themselves 50 years ago, someone who has supported and cared for children over the years.

