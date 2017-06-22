Sturton by Stow company is fastest growing in Lincolnshire

A business based in Sturton by Stow has been revealed as the fastest growing company in Lincolnshire.

The East Midlands Top 200 Report produced by Grant Thornton, in conjunction with the CBI, shows that the region’s businesses have grown profits by an average 30 per cent and employment by 39 per cent over the last three years and Gelder Group in Sturton by Stow was placed 21st for the whole of East Midlands, the highest ranking company in Lincolnshire.

Steve Gelder said: “July 2014 saw us, with some assistance from HRH The Princess Royal, launch a three year, 2017 Vision for the Gelder Group. We are now at the conclusion of three years hard work which has re-energised the business and transformed our fortunes.

“Numerous local and national awards for customer service, the quality of our product and the amount of apprentices we employ have been secured and now we learn that we are Lincolnshire’s fastest expanding company.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our hard working and committed Senior Management Team and customers.”