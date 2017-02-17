Stunning five bedroom detached house in Thorne - £360,000

This is a stunning five bedroom detached house offering exceptional family accommodation over three floors and set in private gated gardens with a double garage and annex.

The ground floor accommodation includes a cloakroom with a toilet and a lounge with a log burner.

There is a bespoke contemporary fitted kitchen with a stainless steel stove with five ring gas hob and electric double oven, an integrated tall fridge and freezer, wine cooler and dishwasher.

There is a separate dining room, an utility with plumbing for a washing machine, a sun lounge with bifold doors opening into the rear garden and a study.

On the first floor there is a master bedroom with an excellent range of furniture and an en-suite with jacuzzi corner bath and a shower.

There are a further four bedrooms over two floors.

In the family bathroom is a panelled bath, basin, toilet and a quadrant shower cubicle.

Outside, iron gates provide secure access to the property and a block paved driveway leads down the side of the house to the garage.

* The Heritage, Waterside, Thorne - £360,000, contact William H Brown on 01405 812334.