Students were given an insight into the working world

Around 20 students from Queen Elizabeth’s High School in Gainsborough took part in a world of working day at affordable housing association Acis to explore and learn about life after school.

The students were treated to talks from Acis Chief Executive Greg Bacon, Head of Marketing Claire Woodward and Efficiency Officer Tracey O’Neil as they discussed the Acis values and what it is like to work in the affordable housing sector as well as an office tour where they could see the various teams busy at work.

Students thoroughly relished the day with many saying they had a valuable and interesting experience.