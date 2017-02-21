Storm Doris to bring hurricane force winds of 80mph, heavy rain and snow

Storm Doris is set to batter the East Midlands later this week with an amber warning of wind in force.

The Met Office is forecasting gusts of 70 to 80mph for Thursday with damage to structures, interruptions to power supplies and widespread disruption to travel networks likely, along with a danger of injury from flying debris.

It adds: "Heavy rain is also likely through Thursday as well as some snow over high ground as the system clears eastwards. These may prove additional hazards.

"A developing area of low pressure is expected to move across the UK on Thursday. The exact timing and track of this system remain uncertain but there is potential for a short-lived core of very strong winds to develop. Whilst some disruption is expected outside of this stronger swathe of winds, the amber area looks most likely to see more significant disruption."

The amber warning is in place for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire from 6am to 6pm on Thursday.