Stereophonics and Two Door Cinema Club to headline Y Not Festival 2017

The first wave of acts for this year’s Y Not Festival have been announced.

And organisers of the Derbyshire festival have once again pulled out all the stops with Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines among the big names set to appear.

With a remarkable 20 year career and nine seminal albums behind them, Welsh rockers Stereophonics have an incredible back catalogue to delve into and with the promise of some brand new material and a reputation for jaw-dropping live performances their headline set at Y Not is going to be a highlight.

Award-winning three piece Two Door Cinema Club, known for their infectious indie-pop anthems, are certain to go down a treat with Y Notters. With plaudits still pouring in for last years hit album Gameshow their show is definitely not to be missed.

No introduction is required for the final headliner The Vaccines. The platinum selling post-punk outfit will be delivering an aural assault with their inimitable brand of power pop with a set destined to be a Y Not classic.

Also announced today are electronic/classical crossover Clean Bandit, indie-folk troubadour Jake Bugg, nu-punk outfit Slaves, Geordie alt-rockers Maximo Park, Feeder psych-rock experimentalists Nothing But Thieves, EDM stalwarts Example & DJ Wire, Scottish alternative rock act Twin Atlantic, indie-rock upstarts The Hunna, Cast, Sundara Karma and Brit Award winning singer/songwriter Kate Nash.

Welsh rockers Stereophonics are set to headline the Y Not Festival.

Elsewhere on this already awe-inspiring bill is Palace, Cabbage, Fickle Friends, Pulled Apart By Horses, Tom Grennan, Jaws, Beans on Toast,

Tigercub, Muncie Girls, Banfi, Crows, King Pleasure & The Biscuit Boys, Everly Pregnant Brothers, and Trash.

Festival director Simon Mawbey said: “We are immensely proud of this year’s line up. We’ve worked really hard to secure the very best acts – bands and artists we personally love.

“We have a diverse range of amazing internationally renowned artists and our headliners are literally next level. It’s going to be a legendary weekend - the best Y Not yet – we can’t wait for the summer!”

The Vaccines.

Bringing the spectacular Peak District countryside to life from 27-30 July, Y Not is a beautiful gathering of like-minded people who love great music and know how to party. Complete with stunning panoramic views, a fully stocked bar of local ales and ciders, a mouth-watering selection of food and more live music than you could ever possibly take in, Y Not is a firm favourite in the festival calendar for those in the know.

This year’s event is seeing the greatest demand for tickets with tier one and two already sold out.

A limited amount of tier three tickets are currently on sale, priced at £104.50 (inc. booking fee) for adults (Children aged 12 and under go free) and available via the festival’s official website.

Tier four tickets are likely to sell out fast. Purchase now to avoid disappointment. For more information and tickets see http://www.ynotfestivals.co.uk/2017-tickets/.