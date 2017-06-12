Star Wars actor is new hospice patron

Film star Warwick Davies has been announced as St Barnabas Hospice’s new patron.

The TV and film actor, famous for his roles in Star Wars and Harry Potter, made his first official appearance on behalf of the Lincolnshire-based charity at their anniversary celebration last weekend.

Warwick said: “I am humbled to have been asked to be the patron for St Barnabas Hospice, a charity that can make such a difference to the comfort of an individual and their family at such a difficult time.

“The environment and support they provide is second to none and a much needed part of the care system in this country.”

Warwick has been a firm supporter of the hospice for a number of years.