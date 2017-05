Star international medium Steven Holbrook is returning to Worksop next week on tour.

A former hairdresser, Steven says his ability to connect with the spirit world started from behind the salon chair and personal contact he had with customers.

He now tours the world demonstrating his ability to link our world to the spirit world.

He is at Worksop Masonic Hall on Friday, May 26.

Tickets are £17 on 01823 666292, or £18 on the door.