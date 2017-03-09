Star Claude’s special Doncaster show will be finger-pickin’ good

Traditional guitar music from across the world will be showcased at a special show in Doncaster this weekend.

Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for “amazing guitar performances which take blues, Spanish, Middle Eastern, and Russian stylings into uncharted territories”.

Born in France in the early 1960s, Claude grew up in neighbouring Switzerland, where he was classically trained for many years.

The finger-picking guitarist has performed and studied all over the world – he plays about 100 shows a year.

He has played countless venues, including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight festivals and Rock Oz’Arènes in Switzerland.

And he has shared the stage with countless musicians, including Jan Akkerman, Steve Grossman and Herbie Armstrong.

One reviewer even noted that although “Claude’s roots were in blues, that is like saying Leonardo da Vinci was a painter”.

Claude Bourbon Medieval & Spanish Blues Guitar & Songs is at Doncaster Brewary & Tap, Young Street, Doncaster town centre, on Sunday, March 12. Doors open at 4.30pm.

Tickets are £8 in advance from the venue, or £10 on the door.

