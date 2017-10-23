Spooktacular Halloween fun day in Gainsborough for all the family

Shops and businesses across Gainsborough are coming together to stage a fantastic day of spooky Halloween fun.

On Saturday, from 10am in the town centre and 1pm in Marshall’s Yard shopping centre, there will be a fantastic day of family fun.

The independents group in Gainsborough will be running the town centre celebrations with the support of Gainsborough Town Council and West Lindsey District Council. From 9am there will be a Halloween Harry Potter-themed event with ghoulish rides, music and dance.

There will be a fancy dress competition in the town centre and a parade taking place at 11am, with a second chance to win some great prizes in the Marshall’s Yard fancy dress parade at 4pm. There will also be face painting and a spooky Halloween photo booth.

From 1pm in Marshall’s Yard there will be a haunted Halloween-themed market, free horse and carriage rides and some scary stilt walkers.

Visitors will be given the chance to take part in a free pumpkin design competition and dawn of the dead mask-making workshop between 2pm and 5pm in the Yard, and there will be performances on the stage area from 3pm with dance acts, live music and a traditional fire act. A firework display on the Riverside at 6.30pm will round off the day.

Off stage there will be creepy crawlies, birds of prey and a fairground.