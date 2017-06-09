Spike in cycle crime - use a decent lock to keep bikes out of clutches of criminals

Cycle owners are being urged to lock their bikes with a decent lock after a spike in cycle thefts reported across the Humberside Police force area last month.

The number of thefts reported rose from 132 in April to 184 in May with increases in each local authority area. In majority of case these have been stolen by opportunists that have spotted cycles left insecure or locked with poor quality locks or left in flimsy outbuildings.

PC Andy Allen, Crime Reduction Officer said: “In the last couple of years we have experienced a decrease in cycle crime, however the latest figures are concerning. I am appealing to cyclists to take a moment to ensure they are taking reasonable steps to protect their bikes.

“The key to preventing these offences is simple – invest in a good lock and use it. A simple rule of thumb is to spend around 10% of the value of your bike on a lock. Unfortunately however, many cyclist view the lock as a unnecessary expense rather than a vital tool to keep their bike safe.”

“I would also suggest that people ensure they store their cycles effectively in sheds or garages especially by keeping them locked, investing in a basic alarm and ensuring cycles are locked even when stored away. In addition people can assist us in locating and returning lost or stolen bikes by registering the machines onto www.Immobilise.com. Cycles can easily be added onto the property register and the system can also allow you to upload a picture, which can then be used as part of appeals to locate stolen cycles.”

The top tips to keep cycles secure and help the police tackle cycle crime are:

• Always lock your cycle even if you are just leaving it for 30 seconds.

• Use a quality lock - 85% of stolen cycles are locked with cheap locks, don’t make yours one of them (Visit the sold secure website for details http://www.soldsecure.com/)

• If you can describe your bike, you stand a better chance of getting the thief who is riding it prosecuted, visit: www.immobilise.com for more details – and remember to register your frame number.

The public should call the police if they see people acting suspiciously in their community, if there is a burglary in progress or if they have details about those involved in criminality. This can be done this using 999 in an emergency, 101 in a non-emergency or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The local stats for reported cycle thefts are:

North East Lincolnshire: April – 21 May – 41

North Lincolnshire: April – 22 May – 31

East Yorkshire: April - 23 May – 35

Hull: April – 65 May – 77