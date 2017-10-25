Specials Inspector encourages people to volunteer

A Specials Inspector is encouraging people to volunteer and help contribute to policing in Lincolnshire.

Volunteer recruitment events are taking place throughout the week, and details of where they are can be found are here - https://www.lincs.police.uk/news-campaigns/news/2017/volunteer-recruitment-events-are-planned-across-the-county-what-could-you-do/

Special constables have the same powers as police constables, offering their time voluntarily.

Special Inspector Christopher Gow, a member of the special constabulary for five years and special constabulary officer of the year, said: “From dealing with public order offences, to offering reassurance patrols over the summer, to making arrests and developing community safety, our officers have supported and will continue to support policing in numerous ways.

“In the last 12 months, we have supported policing with our colleagues in the Civil Nuclear Constabulary, Ministry of Defence and British Transport Police, as well as working with officers from the Environment Agency, Driver and Vehicle Standards agency and our local councils.

“Across the county, our officers work tirelessly to support both local and cross-border policing, with Lincolnshire police’s special constables performing over 35,000 hours of voluntary duty across the county, bringing exceptionally valuable transferable professional skills from their own industries.

“Whether in the police service, emergency services or local community, volunteering is a uniquely enriching, cherished and a valuable part of our communities. It is important for us to recognise and appreciate the work of all volunteers, but especially the truly admirable good work of our Special Constables for their commitment and determination to help keep our communities safe on a daily basis.

“Our officers volunteer their time away from their own families and their own free time to support policing. It is also important for us to thank the public for the truly warming support we are given because we rely on this to help keep our communities safe.“

To follow special constables on Twitter follow @lincsSpecials.