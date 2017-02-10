Spacious three bed semi in Sprotbrough - £140,000-£150,000

Located in Sprotbrough is this well presented and spacious three bedroom semi-detached property which is an ideal family home.

The property has been presented to a high specification.

The ground floor accommodation comprises an entrance hall with access to the lounge which has a bay window to the front of the property and houses a log burner with surround.

In the dining room there is laminate flooring with an opening into the kitchen,

The kitchen is fitted with matching units and has plumbing for a washing machine, and a gas hob/electric oven with extractor fan.

On the first floor there are three bedrooms, two facing to the front and one to the rear.

The bathroom is fitted with a wash hand basin, a toilet and a panelled bath with shower over.

There is partial wall tiling and linoleum flooring.

Outside, to the front of the property is an enclosed garden. And there is off road parking.

To the rear of the property is an enclosed lawned garden with coal house for storage.

The property is freehold and has an EPC rating of E.

* Sprotbrough Road, Sprotbrough - £140,000-£150,000, contact William H Brown on 01302 327121.