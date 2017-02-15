Smoking could be banned across children’s parks in Worksop

Views are being sought on a smoking ban across children’s play parks in Worksop.

Bassetlaw District Council is asking residents, schools and businesses for their views on the ban, which would involve signage being placed in and around parks asking people not to smoke.

As play areas are not staffed or monitored, it would not be possible to actively enforce the ban. However, the Council would ask smokers to move away from the play areas should they wish to smoke.

It is also hoped that this approach will empower non-smokers to challenge smokers in these areas.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said: “We are asking smokers to use a bit of common sense and not smoke in an area where children could breathe in second hand smoke or see adults smoking.

“We hope that by introducing a voluntary ban this will make sure that children using play areas are protected from the dangers of second hand smoke.

“We also wish to challenge the perception that smoking is normal behaviour and, in the long-term, reduce the likelihood of children taking up smoking later in life.”

The need to discourage young people from smoking has been highlighted by statistics gained from Public Health England, which show that Bassetlaw, when compared to the average for England, has a higher number of children aged between 11 and 17 who smoke.

Bassetlaw District Council currently operates 35 play areas across the district, while there are a number of play areas operated by Parish Councils, who could choose to adopt any proposed bans.

It is currently illegal to smoke in all enclosed work places in England, including work vehicles.

A ban is also in force that prevents people from smoking in any vehicle when someone under 18 is also in the vehicle.

The consultation can be found here: www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/everything-else/environmental-health/public-consultation-on-smoking-in-childrens-play-parks.aspx