Sir Edmund Hillary pupils visited by Guardian reporter

Budding journalists at Sir Edmund Hillary school in Worksop are ready to craft their own newspaper reports after a special talk from Guardian reporter Sophie Wills.

The Year 6 pupils, who have been studying articles on the sinking of the Titanic before going on write their own versions this week, learned how reporters sniff out news and write eye-catching headlines.

Worksop Guardian reporter Sophie Wills speaks to children at Sir Edmund Hilary Primary School about her job as a journalist

They also got a behind-the-scenes look at how the Guardian is put together from planning to printing, and found out what skills to sharpen should they decide to one day pursue a career in the media.

Teacher Naomi Glitherow said: “I thought it was a brilliant way for the children to get inspired about writing their newspaper article – there was a buzz after Sophie left.

“It was inspiring for the children who love writing to see a ‘real life’ journalist. They enjoyed asking Sophie questions about her writing and she gave them ideas for their report which they’ve used in creating their headlines.”