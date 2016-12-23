Sign up for lower energy bills

West Lindsey District Council is advising residents to consider switching energy provider through the Lincolnshire Energy Switch scheme if they want to hear the festive jingle of more pennies in their pockets this Christmas period.

In 2016, the average individual saving from all of the scheme’s auctions with energy providers was more than £250.

All you need to hand is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12 months.

Once the registration period is complete, energy suppliers will compete with their best offers at an auction and you will be sent an email or offer letter stating the potential savings you could then make.

There is no obligation for householders or businesses to accept their personal offer and it is as simple as you checking if the offer the energy provider gives you beats your current deal.

If it does, the new provider will handle everything required to switch from your existing energy provider, making the process straightforward.

If you’re not able to register online, you can do so by calling 0800 0488439 except on Bank Holidays.

The scheme is organised by a partnership which includes West Lindsey District Council, Boston Borough Council, City of Lincoln Council, East Lindsey District Council, Lincolnshire County Council, South Kesteven District Council, and North Kesteven District Council, and is administered by leading collective switching expert iChoosr Ltd.

Collective energy switching is a way for communities to negotiate cheaper gas and electricity tariffs with energy suppliers.

n Residents can register online any time over the festive period and in the New Year by submitting their details at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/switch before February 13.