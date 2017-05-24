Sign up for Lifestyle 2017 and make a difference in your community

It’s now been three-and-a-half weeks since the registration for Humberside Police’s Lifestyle 2017 opened and 38 teams have signed up already.

Lifestyle is a project where ten to 18-year-olds get together in teams of up to five friends to decide on a project that will improve their local community - and then make it happen.

Whether it’s hosting a bake sale to raise money for charity or cleaning up a public place, there are all sorts of different things that you can do.

There are loads of fantastic prizes on offer for the most successful projects undertaken. These include: a week in South Africa, a trip to Disneyland Paris, UK adventure holidays, days out at Flamingo Land and Tockwith Racecourse and many more.

Anyone interested in getting involved can do so by visiting the Lifestyle section of the police website http://www.humberside.police.uk/lifestyle.