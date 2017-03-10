Sheffield show for rising American stars Against the Current

Rising American stars Against The Current are on the road following the release of their debut album – and heading for Sheffield.

The New York pop-rockers – singer Chrissy Costanza, guitarist Dan Gow and drummer Will Ferri – saw In Our Bones reach number 28 following its release last year, on the back of The Gravity EP and Infinity EP which have earned the trio a huge global following.

Indeed, Kerrang! magazine called In Our Bones “one of the most exciting debuts of 2016”, while Rock Sound called it a “versatile, ballsy take on modern pop-rock” and said “it’s impossible not to sit back and admire Chrissy, Dan and Will take another step on the way to superstardom”.

ATC’s music has attracted more than 21 million streams on Spotify, while the band have more than 1.6 million YouTube subscribers – their videos have been viewed more than 222 million times.

Now, after confirming an appearing their first appearance at Leeds Festival, they are on a regional tour of the UK, including a show in Sheffield next week.

They play The Leadmill on Monday, March 13, with support from Hunger.

For tickets, priced £15, visit leadmill.co.uk

