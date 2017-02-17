Sheffield sales soar at new housing development

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire is thrilled to announce that its Taptonville Road development in Sheffield has been so popular among buyers that there are now only a few homes remaining.

The development launched just over two years ago and thanks to the quality properties and idyllic location, the homebuilder only has two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom houses available.

Anne Bagshaw, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, comments: “Taptonville Road is in the heart of a such strong community and with the broad range of homes on offer, it is very attractive for young families.

“The stylish homes, combined with the availability of our Easymover and Help to Buy schemes, has led to unprecedented levels of interest in a very short space of time.”

The government-backed Help to Buy scheme enables eligible purchasers to secure a home with just a five per cent deposit. Meanwhile, through Easymover, Taylor Wimpey can help buyers to sell their existing property, while liaising with their estate agent, managing the whole sales process, and even covering the fees to make for an easy move.

Taptonville Road currently features an exclusive selection of two-bedroom apartments and four-bedroom homes, from just £174,995. These designs have been extremely popular thanks to large bedrooms, spacious family living areas and affordable prices.

One of the homes currently available is the popular four-bedroom detached Bradbury. The property features a generous family room, a large open-plan kitchen and dining area with French doors leading to the garden.

Anne concludes: “As the homes at Taptonville Road are being snapped up so quickly, I would urge any interested buyers to contact our sales team as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

For further information on the homes available at Taptonville Road, please call 0114 3990470 or visit the Sales Information Centre, open Thursday to Monday between 11am and 5pm. Alternatively, log onto www.taylorwimpey.co.uk.