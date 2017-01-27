Sheffield date for Maximo Park

Alternative pop experts Maximo Park have announced a UK tour – including a date in Sheffield.

The quartet, from Newcastle, are hitting the road in May, following the release of Risk to Exist, their sixth studio album, on April 21.

Frontman Paul Smith says: “The album is, ultimately, about empathy.

“Some songs are simple messages of solidarity and others are fuelled by anger at the elitist, established order of British society.

“There’s a questioning of power throughout and a feeling there must be a different way of structuring our society in order to alleviate inequality.

“Musically, the songs reflect more soulful and groove-based influences, allowing more space in the arrangements than ever before.

“The central idea is to align great pop melodies with songs that reflect the state of the nation.”

Maximo Park shot to fame in the mid-Noughties, with a string of top-20 singles, including Graffiti, Our Velocity and Books from Boxes from 2005 debut album A Certain Trigger and 2007 follow-up Our Earthly Pleasures.

The band – Paul, guitarist Duncan Lloyd, drummer Tom English and Lukas Wooller on keyboards – will play The Leadmill on Wednesday, May 10. Tickets are on sale now from www.maximopark.com

