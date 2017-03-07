Sheffield children walk in the shoes of construction workers at H&S talk

Children at Mosborough Primary School on the outskirts of Sheffield have received expert guidance regarding Health and Safety from an industry professional as build commences at a new homes development in the area.

Tony Haigh, SHE Manager at leading housebuilder Miller Homes paid a visit to the children to help them understand the dangers that construction sites can pose and the precautions that the housebuider takes to ensure everyone from workers, to visitors, to nearby residents remain safe.

“Visiting Mosborough Primary School was a great way of working with the children and the local community to alert them to the obvious and more hidden dangers that construction sites pose,” said Sarah Whinfrey regional sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The children enjoyed a short talk and had a chance to dress up in the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that our construction team wear so that they gained an appreciation of what we do and how we keep safe.”

The talk delivers a serious message in an age appropriate way and also highlights the job roles that are involved in building new homes in communities across the region.

“Our thanks go to Tony and Miller Homes for providing such an informative talk for the children and raising awareness of the dangers of construction sites,” commented Suzanne Napier year 6 teacher at Mosborough Primary School. “By making our children aware of the dangers, and the measures in place to make hazards as safe as possible, we hope that we have equipped them to be responsible and to make sensible decisions about where they go to play.”

As part of the company’s policy, Miller Homes is proud to support local communities and to provide sponsorship and education where appropriate. Indeed, the children at Mosborough school have also been actively involved in the development creating the name ‘Woodmore Place’ and also devising street names.

Woodmore Place will bring a selection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes to Mosborough. Award winning team of site manager Vic Young and Lyn Macklam sales adviser will be there to help customers through their house buying journey.

Anyone who is interested should register to receive updates and information at - https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/woodmore-place-off-westfield-crescent.aspx