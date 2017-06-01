Serving up new sports sessions for all ages in the Isle

Making a racquet about the world of tennis is a group of enthusiastic sportsmen and women from the Isle.

Launched last month, Epworth and Haxey tennis clubs are inviting young and old alike to have a go at the sport with the aim of improving health and wellness.

The new sessions have come about after the organisations secured funding for tennis coaching targeted at families.

Epworth’s club secreyary Jacqui Welch said: “The aim is to involve two, or three, generations of the same family in some fun tennis coaching and to get more people interested in playing the game.

“It does not have to involve lots of running about - ball feeders are welcome.

“Have a go or just help out on court.

“Come as a family for gentle exercise and tennis fun.”

Session will take place as follows:

Epworth tennis courts, War Memorial Field, Station Road: Fridays 6-7pm, June 5, 9 and 16.

Haxey tennis courts, Haxey Playing Fields, Haxey Lane: Sundays noon-1pm, June 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Coach John Willis added: “Who should come? Anybody at all. Just come along with one or two of your family members.

“Tennis is a great way for families to keep healthy and play together.

“Bring any old racquet you may have or borrow one of ours.”

Participants will be taught by an experienced and insured tennis coach.

Anyone interested can just turn up at the clubhouse, phone 07939148603 or email Donnijonti@aol.com.