Selston delivery driver found drunk and asleep in car

A delivery driver who was found asleep and drunk in his car in the middle of a Mansfield road has escaped a ban, a court ruled.

Mark Kemp was woken by officers on Derby Road, in the early hours of November 5, and a test revealed he had drunk more than twice the limit, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Kemp, 28, of Penrose Court, Selston, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol from 2009.

Steve Williams, mitigating, said: “He makes no excuse about this. He is devastated. He is struggling with a gambling addiction and the break-up of a long-term relationship.

“He has been working hard to get back on his feet. He faces losing everything. He is concerned about the effect this mistake will have on others.”

Ten points were added to his licence for three years.

Kemp wept as he told magistrates: “I am ashamed of what I have done.”

He was fined £213, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.