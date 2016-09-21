See who has been before the courts

DAMAGE

Scott Robertson, 44, of Dickenson Terrace, Gainsborough. Damaged a window. Fined £80, £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

ALCOHOL

Kestutis Maruska, 52, of Chippendale Road, Lincoln. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Fined £170, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 18 months.

Damian Taylor, 26, of Cross Street, Lincoln. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Community order made, 80 hours unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 36 months.

THEFT

Anthony Waring, 39, of Wembley Street, Gainsborough. Stole lego and an electric blanket. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and a total of £268.90 compensation.

Karen Thompson, 41, of Wembley Street, Gainsborough. Stole milk formula. Pay £40 compensation.

DRUGS

Liam Berridge, 24, of Beaufort Street, Gainsborough. Possession of cannabis. Fined £50, £20 victim surcharge and cannabis forfeited and destroyed.

MOTORING

Stuart Wakerley, 32, of Hewson Street, Lincoln. Speeding. Fined £100, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

James Brewin, 21, of Willow Tree Close, Lincoln. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.

Robert Marr, 36, of Fiskerton Drive, Lincoln. Driving while using a hand held mobile phone. Fined £130, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Anthony Skayman, 28, of Gordon Street, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for six months.