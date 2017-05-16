See what the churches and chapels in West Lindsey have to offer

This weekend, May 20, and 21, is the second weekend of the West Lindsey Churches Festival and 45 churches will be open to the eastern side of the district.

Many visitors from the first weekend have taken to social media to share their delight at discovering this hidden heritage.

Councillor Clio Perraton-Williams said: “Fantastic weekend, following in the footsteps of centuries past, visiting these unique gems of Lincolnshire.”

Paul Simpson, a freelance photographer from Scunthorpe, said: “An excellent way to spend a couple of weekends, travelling around the countryside visiting wonderful churches steeped in history and beauty.

And Laura McCarthy said: “A most enjoyable afternoon spent mooching round stunning churches.

“Coates by Stow was perhaps our favourite. Such a pretty church. Never knew it existed.”

Entry is free to all the churches and chapels taking part and each building offers a memorable encounter with heritage and architecture.

Vistors can enjoy homemade bakes and lunches, bell ringing, crafts, book sales and themed exhibitions such as displays on local history or children’s artwork.

The festival, which is now in its 21st year, has become one of the largest festivals of its kind in Europe.

Churches in Gainsborough which have already taken part in the festival included All Saints, Gainsborough Cemeteries and Chapel, The Friends Meeting House, St Thomas of Canterbury and United Reformed Church.

Full details of what each church is offering can be found at www.churchesfestival.info.

Brochures will also be placed in libraries, Tourist Information Centres and participating churches.

They can also be requested by emailing churchesfestival.info@gmail.com.