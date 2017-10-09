Schools and communities across Lincolnshire can sing up for World Voice event

Singers from Gainsborough can join inspirational voices from the around the world in Lincoln this weekend to share international songs and music as part of World Voice 2017,.

World Voice is a new project run by the British Council and soundLINCS.

Lincolnshire will welcome world voice master trainers from Ethiopia and Jordan, who will be working alongside UK-based vocal leaders to offer an unmissable opportunity for singing leaders, music teachers, vocalists, choir members and music facilitators alike.

Taking place at the Myle Cross Centre in Lincoln on Sunday, October 15, the free vocal workshop day is taking place offering a unique and lively range of repertoire and techniques that will provide invaluable experience for anyone involved in singing.

Zeny Zerfu, from Ethiopia, will be sharing knowledge and cultural repertoire alongside Jordanian master trainer Sahar Khalifeh Shtiawi who is a professional singer, percussionist, actress, and music therapist with more than 30 years’ experience in the music industry.

Jane Wheeler, a singer-songwriter, acclaimed musical director and world voice vocal leader, will also be leading part of the day, with a session focusing on using world songs in the classroom in the afternoon.

During their visit the master trainers will also be working with staff and pupils from several schools across the county, bringing together singing professionals and world voice master trainers from 17 different countries, to share songs and celebrate the power of singing.

World Voice is an international network of professionals coming together to ensure all children and young people across the world have access to singing education of the highest quality.

Cathy Graham, British Council director of music, said: “World Voice continues to amaze me with its ability to transform the atmosphere of a classroom, for teachers and children, wherever it goes around the world.

“I’m sure everyone that takes part in this latest residency will enjoy experiencing first hand those same transformative effects and will take away not only some new musical ideas but also an experience of another culture through singing.”

The vocal workshop runs from 10am to 3pm and is free, but places are limited.

To secure your place please contact soundLINCS on 01522 510073 or email info@soundlincs.org