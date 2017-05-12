Schedule set for independent inquiry into child sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire

A preliminary hearing was held yesterday (Thurday, May 11), setting out the schedule for an independent inquiry into child sexual abuse in Nottinghamshire.

The inquiry, which is chaired by Professor Alexis Jay OBE, heard submissions from Counsel and others relevant to the investigation in relation to children in the care of Nottinghamshire Councils.

A timetable for further hearings was also discussed at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in Fleet Street, London.

Detective Superintendent, Rob Griffin, said: “Nottinghamshire Police is welcoming of the inquiry relating to children in care.

“Children living in care are among the most vulnerable children in our communities and the investigation into allegations that have been made in relation to them is absolutely fit for public scrutiny.

“The force has been working to provide the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse with information for some time and will continue to do so with dedication.

“Anyone who has experienced abuse, whether recently or in the distant past, should feel confident talking to Nottinghamshire Police and be safe in the knowledge they will be listened to and taken seriously.”

In 2015 Notts Police launched Operation Xeres which joined together with Operation Daybreak to look at complainants from former residents of children’s homes north of Nottingham.

Last year, following a Freedom of Information request, Nottinghamshire Police said that the complaints have ranged from emotional to physical to serious sexual abuse at 10 homes in the region.

These included allegations against former staff at Skegby Hall in Skegby, Laybrook, Berry Hill Open Air School and The Ridge in Mansfield, and Cauldwell in Southwell.

OTHER RELATED STORIES

First charges announced in historic sex abuse scandal into children’s homes around Mansfield and Ashfield

Police confirm 70 child abuse suspects identified in Notts probe but with only four arrests