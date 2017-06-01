Road traffic collision skills on display at fire station open day

Misterton Fire Station will open its doors to the public on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 4pm.

There will be several fire service vehicles, vintage vehicles and equipment from the Mansfield Fire Museum, and the Red Cross Emergency Support vehicle. Firefighters will also be demonstrating some of their skills and the procedures they follow in road traffic collisions and first aid.

Local musical theatre group, Be’dazzled, will also be putting on a show for visitors.

There will also be emergency services charity stalls, fire safety advice, and an opportunity to look around Risky Rooms – the ‘mock up’ of a typical house and the fire hazards that could be there. Refreshments will be available throughout (provided by Misterton Primary School PTA).