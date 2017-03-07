Ride to work and win a trip to Cuba

Ride to Work Week is a fun, free competition between workplaces to see which can get the most staff to try cycling to work between Monday 13 and Sunday 19 March.

Everyone who logs a ride to work will go into the draw for some great prizes, including a trip to Cuba, brand new bikes and handmade British cycling luggage.

In partnership with Love to Ride, North Lincolnshire Council is encouraging local businesses of all sizes to enter the competition.

Staff who ride to work take fewer sick days and are more alert and productive. They can save employers money through reduced National Insurance contributions when they buy a bike through the cycle to work scheme. Bike commuters also reduce congestion, pollution and the need for parking.

To enter your workplace and log your rides, simply visit the Love to Ride website, www.lovetoride.net/northlincs.

Councillor Carl Sherwood, cabinet member for Health and Wellbeing at North Lincolnshire Council said: “Ride to Work Week is a fun, free team building initiative for all staff. There are some fantastic prizes on offer including a trip to Cuba, brand new bikes and handmade British cycling luggage.

“Whether you’re a regular cyclist or haven’t cycled for many years, Ride to Work Week is a great opportunity to experience the many benefits of cycling. You’ll be happier, healthier and wealthier.

“North Lincolnshire is a great place to cycle. Our uncongested roads and quiet country lanes make it perfect for commuting or cycling with friends or family.

“We have developed a network of rural cycling routes ranging from six to 50 miles. The Sustrans national cycle network passes through North Lincolnshire, linking Scunthorpe with Normanby, and the Wolds with the Humber.

“We are currently developing the Ancholme Valley Way which will link Brigg to South Ferriby, as well as the Keadby and Stainforth multi-user path, linking The Isle to Scunthorpe.

“We also have a network of over 20 ride leaders as part of the Breeze Rides and Ride Social initiatives. They lead rides of varying difficulties across the county so there is something for all abilities.”

For more information on cycling in North Lincolnshire, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/cycling or call 01724 296945.