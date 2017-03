Two priests in Retford are leaving their posts in Bassetlaw and moving on to pastures new.

The Rev Canon Anthony (Tony) Charles St John Walker is leaving to become vicar of the United Benefice of Morton and Riddlesden in the Diocese of Leeds,

And the Rev Julia Margaret Jesson is to become vicar of St John the Evangelist at Knotty Ash in the Diocese of Liverpool