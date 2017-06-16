Retford orchestra project is gearing up for debut performance

A new musical project is currently rehearsing for it’s first public performance at the end of the year.

The Northern Musical Theatre Orchestra (NMTO) is based in Retford and will be presenting it’s first concert at the Majestic Theatre in the town on December 10.

The orchestra was formed to bring together professional musicians and music students throughout the whole of the north of England with a passion for musical theatre.

Brady Mould, the orchestra’s musical director, said: “Our private monthly play-throughs allow us the opportunity to play a musical score with the full original orchestrations – a sound which often, in modern times, is difficult to achieve with tight budgets in all musical theatre.

“We also hope to present public concerts, which will feature highlights of our musical theatre repertoire from monthly play-throughs, and also semi-staged concerts.”

Brady founded the orchestra with David Warman and Emma Mackinder.

All three started their musical careers in the local area.

Brady himself used to be musical director for Worksop Light Operatic Society, Retford Amateur Operatic Society and The MOB.

He has since been to Mountview and is now a professional musical director.

He will be at the helm for the orchestra’s December, which is entitled FromBroadway With Love, and will feature the 40-piece orchestra, together with local singers and West End performers.

Brady continued: “Spend an evening with us and be transported to the bright lights of Broadway.

“The concert will feature songs and music from some of the best-loved musicals, including classics from Carousel, Beauty & The Beast and Singin’ in the Rain, and a spectacular Christmas encore, this is not a night to be missed.

“It will be the perfect Christmas treat for all the family.

“We will also be doing a charity collection at the end of the evening.”

Tickets for the concert are £15 each and available now on 01777 706866 or online at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT

For more information about the NMTO, follow them on Facebook or Twitter at @NMTOOrchestra