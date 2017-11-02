Retford Mayor officially opened school’s new play area

Mattersey Primary School have been celebrating the opening of its new outdoor learning environment and outdoor structure.

Parents and members of the community came together to for an official opening with an unveiling by Retford Mayor, Helen Richards.

The day of celebrations began with a visit from The Rhubarb Theatre who came to work with the pupils for a day of drama and performance.

Together the entire school put together a performance, including props of a well known children’s story in just one day.

This was later performed in front of the parents.

Following this, an unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony took place with Mayor Richards performing the honours.

Pupils and parents enjoyed the day and were extremely happy with the transformation outside from a small unusable space to the large open area the children can now enjoy

Mayor Richards said: “The happy ending to the project to revitalise the outdoor play provision is a testament to the whole school community.

“I hope that the children have many adventures on the structure and that it enhances their experience of outdoor learning.

“It was a great pleasure to be with you all as you celebrated the opening of the new facility.”

The structure has been designed and built by Campbell Designs, a Mattersey-based company.

Funding for the structure comes from the National Lottery with thanks also going to the school’s Extended Services Coordinator, Bev Fullwood.

Revitalisation for the outdoor area at Mattersey Primary comes after the school became led by a new senior team who have, together with dedicated staff, created a significant turnaround in the educational opportunities and standards.