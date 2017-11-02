Retford man’s £2,000 duty-free cigarette deal stubbed out

A Retford man was about to hand a big bag of cash to his pal to buy cigarettes and tobacco abroad when police swooped on him, a court heard.

Police saw Daniel Hewson standing on Strawberry Road, on the morning of August 27, 2015, and found he was carrying £2,040, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

When interviewed, Hewson told police he was waiting for a friend who was going to France to purchase cigarettes and rolling tobacco.

“His friend would buy 40 sleeves of cigarettes, each £25 sleeve containing 200 cigarettes, and 50 sleeves of tobbacco, each sleeve containing five £20 pouches,” said Mr Pietryka.

“He would effectively double his money on the return. He had been doing that for about five years.

“He had been working as a ground worker and got extra money by selling them on to people in the Retford area, evading duty.”

Hewson, 44, of Richard Street, admitted possession of criminal property, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said: “This gentleman has candidly admitted what the plan of attack was going to be, what his intentions were, and how he acquired this money.

“I don’t think he could have been more candid with the police.”

“He doesn’t expect to see the money back,” Mr Greaves added.

He said the dad-of-three had no previous convictions, but the charge had been “hanging over him for quite some time.”

Hewson was fined £250 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge. The cash was forfeited.