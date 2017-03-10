Retford man back in the gym just two weeks after knee replacement

A Retford man was back in the gym just two weeks after having a complete knee replacement.

Giuseppe Ferrarelli, 69, from Retford, underwent the operation at the centre after a trip while on holiday in Gran Canaria exacerbated an old injury.

He said: “I had my cartilage partially removed in 1979 and then, in 1990, I had an arthroscopy to clean out the arthritis from the joint.

“The damage had been caused by years of playing football and, when I was an apprentice in the electricity supply industry, I spent seven years wearing leg-irons to help climbing.”

Mr Ferrarelli went to see his GP and was prescribed anti-inflammatory drugs but he decided not to take any further action until his knee gave way again. This time he had no choice but to act.

He said: “My GP looked at my leg and not only was my knee swollen but it was also bent out of shape.”

An X-ray and a consultation with one of the centre’s orthopaedic surgeons revealed that a full knee replacement was needed.

Following his operation Mr Ferrarelli was visited by one of the team’s physiotherapists who helped him to use a walking frame.

Mr Ferrarelli said: “It went well so when, the next morning, the physio suggested walking with crutches, I felt quite confident.

“I had been to the gym before my operation to build up my leg muscles and I really think that paid dividends.”

Two and a half days after the operation Mr Ferrarelli was able to go home.

He said: “I laughed with the nurses that I hoped I was on the seven-day all-inclusive package: the food had been so good, with lots of choice, and everyone had been so attentive.”

Now Mr Ferrarelli is back at the gym, sooner than many patients.

He said: “I am taking it very carefully and being sensible. I am doing exercise for my arms and going on the treadmill at a slow walking pace for 20 minutes at a time. I am also going for a daily walk.”

Medical Director, Marco La Malfa, said: “I think it was an excellent idea for Mr Ferrarelli to work towards the level of fitness he was able to safely achieve prior to the operation. He has worked hard at his recovery, following his physio and gym instructor’s guidance, and now it is paying dividends.”

Mr Ferrarelli and his wife are now set to travel to Florida to celebrate their joint 70th birthday with their three sons.

Mr Ferrarelli said: “We are very much looking forward to it, as I will be pain free and have freedom of movement. We are even talking about getting a sneaky short haul holiday in before.”