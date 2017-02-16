Retford drink driver’s “stupid mistake”

A Retford man who was caught driving home after a night out with friends made a “stupid mistake”, a court heard.

CCTV operators tipped off police and Gareth Davies’ Volvo was stopped on Randall Way, Retford, at 1.30am, on January 30.

A test revealed he had 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said Davies, a welding engineer, hadn’t appreciated what he was doing on the night, and a ban would mean he couldn’t do any more overtime.

Davies, 26, of Redforde Park Drive, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was banned for 20 months and fined £510, with £85 court costs and a £51 victim surcharge.