Retford Arts Festival hailed as a major success

The second Retford Arts Festival saw people coming from far and wide to the town over the bank holiday weekend.

Some typical bank holiday weather at times did not dampen enthusiasm for the event, which has been hailed a great success.

Coun Madelaine Richardson, chairman of Bassetlaw Council and a keen artist herself, officially opened the festival which saw venues all around the town hosting artistic events and activities.

These included messy art at The Hub where everyone, was encouraged to paint a picture of themselves to become a giant frieze around St Swithun’s churchyard.

Chris Daniels, of the organising committee, commented: ‘Retford Arts Festival has been another massive success.

“We have had so much support from the local artists, community, local businesses, the chairmen of Bassetlaw Council and Nottinghamshire County Councils and our own deputy mayor, Coun Helen Richards.

“Credit must be given to the organising team and a very big thank you to everyone who took part, to the public for their enthusiasm and to all our supporters.’

If anyone would like to get involved in next year’s event, please contact chris@retfordhub.org.