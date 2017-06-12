Retailer’s staff create new church community garden

A new sensory garden has opened in Gainsborough for community use thanks to a nationwide volunteering scheme led bya major retailer.
The team at M&S Gainsborough chose to construct the garden on an unused piece of land within the All Saints’ parish church grounds as part of national campaign run by the company.
M&S Making Every Moment Special Within The Community was timed to coincide with Volunteers’ Week, June 1-7, and saw staff up and down the country pitch in with community projects.
Gainsborough store administrator Paula Phillips said: “We already work with the church café, providing them with food surplus, so it seemed a natural fit to take that further.
“After talking over a few possibilities with Cannon Mike Cooney, we decided we wanted to do something for a local Alzheimer’s group, and figured that a garden could be enjoyed by the whole community too.”
Over three days, volunteers from M&S and other community groups got busy weeding and tidying, constructed planters and brought i n plants reared by pupils at St George’s school to transform the area into a relaxing nature haven.
The garden was declared open on Wednesday, June 7, by the Mayor of Gainsborough Councillor Sally Loates and Councillor Shiela Bibb, before celebrations continued with a Victorian-themed tea party.
Paula said: “The garden was full, it was a lovely afternoon an d the sun shone.
“We would like to thank everyone within our local community for volunteering their time and with a special thank you to Spalding Motors, Buildbase, Gainsborough Gardens and Fun Printz for all their help in the project.”
She added: “We all hope the garden will provide many hours of pleasure for people.
“We believe in taking care of the areas where we come together to live, work and play.”