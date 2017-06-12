Retailer’s staff create new church community garden

A new sensory garden has opened in Gainsborough for community use thanks to a nationwide volunteering scheme led bya major retailer.

The team at M&S Gainsborough chose to construct the garden on an unused piece of land within the All Saints’ parish church grounds as part of national campaign run by the company.

From left, Coun Sheila Bibb, Pat Stewart, Mayor Sally Loates and Coun Caroline Davies with baby Anastasia

M&S Making Every Moment Special Within The Community was timed to coincide with Volunteers’ Week, June 1-7, and saw staff up and down the country pitch in with community projects.

Gainsborough store administrator Paula Phillips said: “We already work with the church café, providing them with food surplus, so it seemed a natural fit to take that further.

“After talking over a few possibilities with Cannon Mike Cooney, we decided we wanted to do something for a local Alzheimer’s group, and figured that a garden could be enjoyed by the whole community too.”

Over three days, volunteers from M&S and other community groups got busy weeding and tidying, constructed planters and brought i n plants reared by pupils at St George’s school to transform the area into a relaxing nature haven.

The garden was declared open on Wednesday, June 7, by the Mayor of Gainsborough Councillor Sally Loates and Councillor Shiela Bibb, before celebrations continued with a Victorian-themed tea party.

Paula said: “The garden was full, it was a lovely afternoon an d the sun shone.

“We would like to thank everyone within our local community for volunteering their time and with a special thank you to Spalding Motors, Buildbase, Gainsborough Gardens and Fun Printz for all their help in the project.”

She added: “We all hope the garden will provide many hours of pleasure for people.

From left, M&S staff Barbara McKnight, Lissa MacFarlane, Amber Plumtree and Jane Spalding, with All Saints' church representative Fiona Norton.

“We believe in taking care of the areas where we come together to live, work and play.”