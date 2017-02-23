Residents urged to have their say on the next 19 years of development

North Lincolnshire Council is encouraging people to have their say on the proposed new Local Plan that will set out how the area is developed over the next 19 years.

The new North Lincolnshire Local Plan will set out the vision and objectives for the area; establish the amount and location for growth and act as a guide for future development.

It identifies important issues facing the area now and in the future, and how these can be addressed through the plan.

Isle residents are being asked to share their views at consultation events this month, and online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations.

The consultation will run until Monday April 10.

The council would like residents to have an input on the plan to make sure it reflects how residents want to see their local communities in the future. Residents will have the opportunity to have their say on the proposed plan and put their ideas forward for the area they live in.

At the consultation events, everyone will also have the opportunity to suggest sites for housing and employment allocations and the designation of green space, community areas and landscape.

In addition, the consultation will also help with the development of a wider strategy for regeneration across North Lincolnshire.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The Local Plan is a vital document that identifies how North Lincolnshire is going to develop over the next 19 years. It sets out where new housing is going to be allocated, how much green space is needed and how the area will be regenerated. The Local Plans supports our vision for North Lincolnshire to be a place where people want to live, work, play and invest.

“We are encouraging residents to get involved the preparation of the new Local Plan and share their ideas of how they think North Lincolnshire should develop. Residents know their communities better than anyone, so it is only right they are given the opportunity to have their say. If you would like to have a look at the proposed plan and tell us your views, go to one of the consultation events. Our officers will be on hand to talk about the plan and answer any of your questions. You can also have your say online at www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations.”

View the proposed Local Plan at www.northlincs.gov.uk/current-consultations.

* Consultation events take place at the following venues: Monday March 6, from 3pm to 7pm at The Angel, Brigg; Wednesday March 8, from 3pm to 7pm at Epworth Imperial Hall; Monday March 13, from 3pm to 7pm at Broughton Village Hall; Wednesday March 15, from 3pm to 6.45pm at Winterton Old School Hall Community Centre; Monday March 20, from 4pm to 7pm at Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Hall; Tuesday March 21, from 3pm to 7pm at Barton Assembly Room; Monday March 27, from 3pm to 6.30pm at Ulceby Village Hall; Tuesday March 28, from 3pm to 7pm at Civic Centre, Scunthorpe.